COVID-19: 48,251 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 48,251 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,852,677 including 774,547 still active. The number of active cases was 763,233 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 23 new fatalities, of which one was due to COVID-19 alone and 22 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 105,161.

According to the ministry, a total of 763,604 people are quarantined and 3,972,969 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

Vaccinations in Poland



As of Sunday a total of 51,540,979 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,722,687 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,056 out of 2,720 available.

COVID-19 global data



As of Sunday morning, as many as 373,467,792 coronavirus cases, 5,677,244 deaths and 294,930,254 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 75,481,122. India has the second most with 41,092,522 cases and Brazil third with 25,247,477.