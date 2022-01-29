Italy’s President Mattarella agrees to serve 2nd term

After coalition parties asked President Sergio Mattarella to reconsider his decision to leave the post, he agreed to serve a second term, which Italy’s FM Mariastella Gelmini felt “shows his sense of responsibility and his attachment to the country and its institutions.”

In the wake of balloting topsy-turvydom, Italian parties asked Mattarella on Saturday to remain president in a move coming after days of fruitless parliamentary votes.

Aged 80, Mattarella has always ruled out remaining in office and made no immediate comment. Yet with the country’s political stability at risk, it seemed very unlikely he would be able to turn down the repeating pleas. “Italians do not deserve any more days of confusion,” said Matteo Salvini, head of the rightist League party, asking President Mattarella to “make a sacrifice” for the good of the country.

An appeal came from PM Mario Draghi as well who could not secure any support for his own candidature for the job. The PM called President Mattarella on Saturday and urged him to stay on, a political source told Reuters.

It is the second time in succession that a president has been asked to renew his seven-year mandate. Last time, namely in 2013, it was Giorgio Napolitano whom political leaders approached asking to take on another presidential tenure. Mr Napolitano reluctantly agreed, but stood aside two years later after a new government was installed, opening the way for Mr Mattarella.

But the stakes are high that President Mattarella will share his predecessor’s fate by filing for resignation once the political situation allows. The strife to unman Mr Mattarella and substitute him petered away, leaving the parties and their leaders in an unpropitiously scarred condition of disarray. What seemingly resembled unity was gone in a day.

While both Salvini’s League and Forza Italia welcomed the prospect of maintaining the status quo, their ally the Brothers of Italy, which has not joined them in the ruling coalition, denounced the behind-the-scenes manoeuvring.

“Once again, parliament has shown that it is not fit for Italians,” Reuters cited Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, who also accused her allies of “bartering away” the presidency to ensure the government remains in place until the legislature ends in 2023.

The stakes have been very high. As a political figure, Italy’s president enjoys vast power that includes the capacity to appoint PMs. The presidential stature is often called on to resolve political crises plaguing the euro zone’s third-largest economy, where the lifespan of governments usually does not exceed a year. In Italy, unlike in the US or France, presidents are not elected in a popular vote but by 1,009 parliamentarians and regional representatives via a secret, and quite often unruly, ballot.

Threatening to take charge of the situation themselves, lawmakers have been increasingly backing Mattarella in the daily ballots, with his tally soaring up to 387 on Saturday from a mere 125 on Wednesday. A total of 505 votes are needed for a candidate to emerge victoriously. A likely decisive vote is scheduled for late Saturday.