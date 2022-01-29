Warsaw’s hidden rivers

muzeumwarszawy.pl

In this episode of The Debrief, a look at the watery world of Poland’s capital. Host John Beauchamp speaks to Konrad Schiller from the Warsaw Museum about a new exhibition which highlights the city’s hidden waterways.

Apparently there’s more to the city than just the Vistula! Who knew? You can find out more by checking out the museum’s website here.

Is there anything you want to hear or read about? You can get in touch with the show by writing to [email protected], and please remember to share, like and subscribe to The Debrief!