Leaders of European conservative parties met in Madrid

Leaders of the European conservative political parties met in Madrid on Saturday to continue talks that were initiated in Warsaw in December 2021. The summit, themed “Defend Europe”, was hosted by the Spanish party Vox, led by Mr Santiago Abascal. Vox is the third largest political party in Spain.

During the summit, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talked about the current threat posed by Russia to Ukraine and the necessity for European unity and solidarity in the face of this tense situation.

Mr Abascal declared his support for Poland on the issue of defending the Polish-Belarussian border from the influx of illegal immigrants, and expressed his solidarity in the matter of “scandalous threats issued by Brussels towards the Polish government”. Mr Abascal most likely referred to the speech by an EU MP Esteban González Pons, who said that Brussels would help Polish citizens to change its current government.

During the Madrid summit, the representatives of the European conservative parties talked about the EU’s border security, the demographic crisis, plans for ensuring independent energy sources, and protection of European culture from multicultural influences.

EU should not be centralised but based on sovereign states

“We have shown that there is a different future for Europe, which is based on sovereign countries, not on any centralised structure that takes away powers from states,” Mr Morawiecki said after the morning session.

As reported by a participant of the summit, Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban expressed an opinion that although it might be more difficult to properly see the significance of the Russian threat from Madrid or Paris than from the perspective of Hungary, Poland, or the Baltic states, nevertheless, it was a real threat.

“I am counting on everyone’s help in de-escalating the situation,” added Mr Orban.

Ms Marine Le Pen, the President of the French National Rally, was reported to say that the EU had been watching the conflict with Russia from the sidelines and she emphasised that France intended to achieve a de-escalation of the tension on the NATO/EU eastern flank.

“We condemn any actions that may pose a threat to the territorial integrity of sovereign nations,” Le Pen was reported to say.

Agreement on sustainable energy sources, including nuclear power, needed

On the other hand, Mr Santiago Abascal, touched on the subject of energy and stressed the need for an agreement, free of any ideological prejudice, on sustainable energy sources, including nuclear power.

Mr Rob Roos, a member of the Dutch JA21 party, echoed Mr Abascal’s sentiments, and talked about high energy prices in Europe, which in his opinion, were the result of European directives. He also was reported to say that the Fit for 55 package is harmful to the members of the EU.

It was also reported that Mr Aurelian Pavelescu, the President of the Christian Democratic National Peasants’ Party of Romania, had talked about the attack of the politicised judiciary on the Polish and Romanian Constitutions, which posed a threat to the stability of the EU.

Apart from the above-noted politicians, the weekend summit in Madrid was attended by conservative leaders from Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Romania, Bulgaria and Lithuania.