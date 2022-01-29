Enigma Cypher Centre gains new artefact

The Enigma Cypher Centre in Poland has gained a new valuable artefact that tells the story of Polish mathematicians who first broke the Enigma code during WWII. It is a 1940s Polish replica of the Enigma machine, a cypher device used by the German military for sending coded messages.

The machine was built in France, between 1940 and 1942, based on a project developed by engineers who worked for the Polish Cypher Bureau. After the war, the machine became a part of the collection owned by the Józef Piłsudski Institute in London, and in 2020, it found its way to the Museum of Polish History, in Poland.

The goal of the Enigma Cypher Centre is to document the fascinating history of Polish mathematicians, Marian Rejewski, Jerzy Różycki, and Henryk Zygalski, who first broke the Enigma code, and to educate people about the history and modern techniques of cryptology.

The Enigma Cypher Centre is located in Poznań, in the Collegium Martineum building, where the cryptology branch of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces was located in the 1930s, and where Marian Rejewski, Jerzy Różycki, and Henryk Zygalski worked.