Putin trying to sell Trojan matryoshka to Italian business and public?

Despite growing tensions between Russia and the EU, a virtual meeting of leading Italian businessmen with President Vladimir Putin and several Russian government ministers took place on Wednesday. Is President Putin counting on dividing public opinion in the event of the Russian attack on Ukraine? TVP World is joined by Professor Gerald Steinberg, founder and president of Think Tank NGO Monitor in the hope to answer this question.

Organised at the initiative of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, the conversation gave space for Vladimir Putin to assure that Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources to Italy.

The Italian government disassociated itself from the event and appealed to the businessmen not to participate. The meeting can be seen as an aim at improving Russia’s image in the eyes of the western countries.

Professor Steinberg confirmed that Putin “is certainly trying” to woo public opinion in Italy. “The meeting… is a good example of that,” he said, adding that “a big propaganda campaign” was mobilised to help Putin.

“Mr Putin is of course smiling and having these interesting meetings promising not to use energy, but those are empty words,” TVP World’s guest posited. “I think the main leaders of Europe understand it, but they don’t have much power.”

“Putin and Russia have a monopoly and control the supply of energy, of natural gas to most of Europe. They are certainly able and have used it as a weapon in the past. There’s little reason to think that they won’t do it again.”

Support of the clueless

The expert said that Russia was getting support from parts of societies that “are either sympathetic to Russia or are unaware of the degree to which they are dependent and will therefore look for ways to avoid conflict.”

But the Italian businessmen are not an isolated case of milieus inclined to talk with Putin. “There have been calls also in Germany to coordinate, negotiate and reach an agreement with Russia over Ukraine, to avoid causing conflict, to not invoke NATO unity against Mr Putin,” Professor Steinberg said, adding that such voices “are actually stronger in Germany than they are in Italy and represent a larger part of the political classes and the elite in Germany. I’m sure that this takes place in other parts of Europe as well.”

European elites living an Adenauer myth

The expert said that there might be a strong backlash if President Putin decides to order his troops massed on Ukraine’s border to launch an invasion, “but it may be not enough for the Europeans to say ‘we can freeze, we can go without energy, we are willing to accept the costs in order to fight Mr Putin’. I think he is creating a strong base for opposing the kind of sanctions that Europe is talking about.”

Professor Steinberg also argued that most of the European elites had been appeased with the long period of overall peace in Europe that followed WWII. “There’s a myth that says after WWII… [the elites] built the framework for what we now look at as the EU, which is based on cooperation, based on negotiation, on the non-use of force. They try to think that the whole world is like that, that you can negotiate and reach an agreement, and that everybody is reasonable… That’s how a significant part of the European elite also at the threats from Russia, from Mr Putin. They really don’t know how to deal with it.”

Europe has “no really serious combat experience. It is very hard to imagine Western Europe going into combat against Russian forces,” TVP World’s guest said.

How are the developments perceived by the Jewish-Ukrainian constituents of the Israeli society? Find out by watching the entire episode above.