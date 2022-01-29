Sean Penn laments decline of masculinity

In a recent interview with “The Independent”, the notorious Hollywood star, Sean Penn, talked about his views on masculinity and the lack of responsibility on the part of citizens of developed countries to curb the pandemic by following the vaccination rules.

“I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised…There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt,” claimed Penn.

He went on to say that strong women in his own life do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression.

The actor criticised anti-vaxxers

The actor was also vocal about people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Sometimes people take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen, to be failed citizens – those who will search out the kind of bogus science that would give them legitimacy [when it comes to] not being vaccinated,” exclaimed the star.

In 2010, Penn founded a non-profit organisation, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), in response to the Haiti earthquake. However, recently, the organisation focused its efforts on testing and vaccination in the wake of the pandemic. The organisation advocates for the distribution of vaccines in places where, in the words of Penn, “people are hungry for it”.