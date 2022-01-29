Europe’s future rests on sovereign states, Polish PM says

"We have shown that there is a different future for Europe, which is based on sovereign countries, not on any centralised structure that takes away powers from states," Morawiecki said after the morning session.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that a meeting of Europe’s conservative leaders in Madrid has emphasised the importance of the sovereignty of European countries.

The international summit of European conservative and right-wing parties in the Spanish capital, hosted by the leader of Spain’s rightist Vox party, Santiago Abascal, was held on Saturday under the motto ‘Defending Europe.’

“We have shown that there is a different future for Europe, which is based on sovereign countries, not on any centralised structure that takes away powers from states,” Morawiecki said after the morning session.

Among the issues discussed during the Saturday meeting were the current threats faced by Europe. According to Morawiecki, the participants of the summit showed unity as regards “important challenges” for the continent.

“We showed each other that we think almost alike about such important issues as the Russian threats towards Ukraine…. migratory pressures… energy issues, with very high gas prices being the result of manipulations on the part of Russia,” he said.

The Polish prime minister added that all the leaders of European right-wing parties had agreed that “Russia threatens the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

“The sovereignty of all states should undoubtedly be treated as a great value,” Morawiecki said.

“Our friend Santiago and all our other partners are aware of this situation,” he added.

Europe’s conservative and rightist leaders also discussed their efforts to create a single strong group within the European Parliament.

“The most important thing is to be united in our values…. and create a document presenting an alternative to the future of Europe,” Morawiecki said.

“I hope that we are the alternative to the future of Europe,” he added.

Among the delegates attending the summit were Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, French presidential candidate and National Rally leader Marine Le Pen as well as far-right leaders from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania and the Netherlands.