President Duda motions for Glapiński’s 2nd term as Poland’s central bank chief

President Andrzej Duda has put forward Adam Glapiński’s candidacy for a second term in the role of the National Bank of Poland’s (NBP) governor, the head of the President’s Office told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Saturday.

A motion to this effect has been sent to the Lower House Speaker, Paweł Szrot said. “The president positively assesses Governor Glapiński’s actions aimed at limiting the economic effects of the epidemic,” he added.

The president’s appointee for NBP governor is subject to approval by parliament.

Mr Glapiński’s current six-year term as NBP head ends on June 21, 2022.

The same person may not hold the NBP governor’s post for more than two consecutive terms of office.

Professor Adam Glapiński graduated from the Warsaw School of Economics in 1972. His previous duties have included two ministerial posts and a range of public, academic and business positions.

Under fire

Over the past couple of months, Adam Glapiński has found himself under fire for what some critics described as tardiness in raising interest rates. By some, the NBP is accused of poor communication. These accusals were met with starch refutal from Governor Glapiński.

The NBP chief reappointee hopeful’s competencies were challenged in November by Global Finance monthly that rated Mr Glapiński one of the worst central bank governors in the whole of Europe, grading him “C” on an A-to-F scale. The reason? A passive stance on rampant inflation. Central bank governors of Ukraine and Belarus received equally unenthusiastic assessments.

At the beginning of 2022, Mr Glapiński held his ground saying that “all respectable international institutions and reasonable Polish economists agree that the NBP started raising the interest rates in an appropriate moment, which is something that the International Monetary Fund has authoritatively said recently. The moment was right.”

“When I took the office of the NBP governor over five years ago, I vowed to strive towards the homeland’s economic development and the well-being of its citizens. The only piece missing from that vow is to fight inflation,” Mr Glapiński stressed. “I remind all the hotheads who pop up in the printed press and other means of communication suggesting that the NBP should be tightening up the monetary policy to the limits in order to repress the spike in prices at all costs. Well, according to my vow, not at all costs.”