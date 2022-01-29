Polish PM warns against Russia’s aggressive actions

elmundo.es

Referring to the threat of Russia’s aggression, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has told a Spanish daily that the security of Ukraine means the security of the whole of Europe.

“No one knows how far Russian President Vladimir Putin can go but we all know what he is capable of,” Morawiecki told El Mundo in an interview published on Saturday.

“That is why he has to be stopped as it is necessary to prevent Russia from taking more aggressive steps,” he added.

According to the Polish prime minister, Putin’s goal is to see how far he can go as he has already taken advantage of the lack of European unity and crossed other borders.

“As it is Putin’s dream to rebuild Russia’s imperial strength, we should halt its implementation,” Morawiecki said, adding that, if carried out, it would become “a nightmare” for all of us.

Morawiecki said that both the attack against Georgia in 2008 and the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea in 2014 showed that Russia was ready to break the principles of international politics.

“The EU and Nato must do everything to prevent Vladimir Putin from taking new aggressive steps,” he said, stressing that the alliance was not directed against any state, and that it posed no threat to Russia.

“Our only demand is for Russia to respect the right of nations to self-determination,” he stated.

“The Ukrainian people deserve this just like the Russian nation,” Morawiecki said, adding that both Ukraine and Georgia were fully entitled to take independent decisions regarding their states.

The prime minister also declared that “it is obvious that Poland will offer Ukraine its support, which will be appropriate to the threat.”

Russia has already deployed around 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, prompting fears that it intends to invade its western neighbour. According to military experts, there is a real threat of Russian aggression.