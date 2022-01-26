Polish coal production up in 2021

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Lignite production in Poland increased by 13.1 percent year on year in 2021, while production of hard coal grew by 1.2 percent, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Wednesday.

In total, Poland produced 51.9 million tonnes of brown coal and 55.2 million tonnes of hard coal in 2021.

Around 70 percent of electricity in Poland comes from coal. In December last year, Poland’s state assets ministry reported that, within ten months of 2021, the production of electricity in the country’s coal-fired power plants grew by 31 percent year on year.

This month, trade unions from the Polish Mining Group (PGG), Europe’s biggest hard coal producer, managed to reach an agreement with the company’s management on a wage rise, which they demanded in return for their increased work-load which resulted from an increased demand for hard coal.

When it comes to coal production, in December alone, GUS reported on Wednesday that lignite production jumped by 48.3 percent year on year, while for hard coal it fell by 3.3 percent year on year.

Lignite powers the Europe’s largest coal-fired power plant in Belchatow as well as the power plant in Turow, which are both owned by the state-controlled energy group PGE.

By June 2022, the government wants to transfer coal-fired energy blocks to a separate entity, to be known as NABE.