Iran sentences French national to 8 years in prison for spying

“On Tuesday an Iranian court sentenced French national Benjamin Brière to eight years in prison on spying charges,” his Paris-based lawyer reported, describing the trial as a politically motivated sham and his client as a “bargaining chip.”

Mr Brière, 36, has been held in Iran since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a helicam – a remote-controlled mini helicopter used to obtain aerial or motion images – in the

desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border.

The ruling comes at a sensitive time as the US and European parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal try to restore the pact that was abandoned in 2018 by then US President Donald Trump.

“It is unacceptable that Benjamin Brière remains a hostage to negotiations on the part of a regime that persists in its desire to arbitrarily detain a French citizen and use him as a bargaining chip,” Philippe Valent, the man’s lawyer, said in a statement.

As reported by him, Mr Brière, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, was given an additional eight-month sentence for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic.”

“The verdict is unacceptable”

France’s Foreign Ministry said the verdict was “unacceptable,” adding that it was in regular contact with the man. The country has warned Tehran in the past that the way it is handling the cases of French nationals held in Iran could sour ties.

Mr Brière’s other lawyer, Saeid Dehghan, said that his client had been shocked by the sentence and will appeal against the ruling.