Poland reports 53,420 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 276 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 53,420 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 276 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 36,995 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 14,018 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 14,153 recorded the day prior, including 1,147 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,713 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 909,567 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,868,655 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 50,952,034 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,633,454 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 9,548,272 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.