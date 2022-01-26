According to a Japanese government spokesman Japan will work closely with the US in the event of a Russian invasion on Ukraine. Representatives of the Japanese and US governments held talks last week regarding the threat that Russia poses to Ukraine, Tokyo announced.

On Monday, the Japanese government appealed to its citizens to avoid travelling to Ukraine. The country also raised a four-step scale travel alert to level 3 for trips to Ukraine.

As the Kyodo Agency writes, there are about 250 Japanese citizens in Ukraine. Japan has not downsized its staff at the embassy in Kyiv, but according to Kyodo, citing an employee of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, suggestions to leave Ukraine have been made.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Japan stated at a press conference in Tokyo that Ukraine is seeking diplomatic ways to resolve the conflict.

Stalemate

As Russia emmassed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, NATO countries are preparing for an armed conflict, sending military aid to the NATO eastern flank.

Moreover, the US military said on Monday that it has put up 8,500 troops on high alert, to be ready to deploy to Europe, potentially at very short notice, should NATO activate a rapid response force.

Other countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK are sending additional ships and fighter aircraft to Eastern Europe, strengthening the Alliance’s deterrence and defence capabilities.