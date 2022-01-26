Pope prays for peace in Ukraine

During a general audience Pope Francis prayed with the faithful for peace in Ukraine and called on world’s leaders to “put dialogue and the good of all over private interests.” On his initiative, Wednesday is a day of prayer for peace in Ukraine.

“I invite you to pray for peace in Ukraine… let’s ask God earnestly that this Earth may see brotherhood flourish and heal wounds, fears and divisions,” the Pope said in the Vatican.







During the audience, he also addressed Poles.

“When experiencing… situations in life that we do not understand that threaten our existence, let us remember that God does not allow a problem to arise without giving us appropriate help,” he said.

“Our prayer can show us the way out. In times of difficulties, dangers, fears, suffering, let us be able to entrust everything to good God. Today we pray especially for Ukraine,” the Pope stressed.

I am following with concern the increase of tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine and call into question the security of the European Continent. Therefore, I propose that next Wednesday, 26 January be a day of prayer for peace.

— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) January 23, 2022

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day

At the end of the audience, he referred to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday.

“It is imperative to remember the extermination of millions of Jews and of people of different nationalities and religions. This indescribable cruelty must not be repeated,” the Pope said, calling for nurturing the memory of “this dark chapter of history.”