Unemployment stays flat at 5.4 percent in December – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP
Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 5.4 percent in December 2021, unchanged from November, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Wednesday.
The number of registered unemployed measured 895,200 in December against 898,800 in the previous month, GUS also said.
Earlier, the labour ministry estimated at the same level of 5.4 percent.
