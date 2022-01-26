Man sentenced for preparing anti-Islamic terrorist attack in Poland

Marcin Bednarski/PAP

A Warsaw court has sentenced a man to over five years in prison for planning a terrorist attack on Poland’s Islamic community.

The man, known only as Marcin K. due to reporting restrictions, had belonged to a group of right-wing extremists.

“Marcin K., together with another person, intended to launch an attack with the use of explosives targeting places and people belonging to the Islamic community living on the territory of Poland,” the National Prosecutor’s Office told PAP.

He has also been charged with illegal possession and production of firearms, according to the prosecutors.

The District Court in Warsaw sentenced the defendant to a total penalty of five years and five months imprisonment and a fine in 50 daily instalments of PLN 30 each (EUR 6.55),”

The investigation conducted by the West Pomeranian Branch of the Department for Organised Crime and Corruption of the National Public Prosecutor’s Office in Szczecin, together with the Internal Security Agency (ABW), found that the accused belonged to an extremist group representing far-right-wing views.

The group operated in Poland until November 10, 2019.