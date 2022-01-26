COVID-19: Record-breaking 53,420 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced a record-breaking 53,420 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. It increased the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,637,776 including 664,748 still active. The number of active cases increased from 613,349 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 276 new fatalities – 62 from COVID-19 alone and 214 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 104,373.

According to the ministry, 909,567 people are quarantined and 3,868,655 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 516,182 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Wednesday a total of 50,952,034 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,633,454 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,147 out of 2,713 available.

COVID-19 global data

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 359,579,703 coronavirus cases, 5,635,724 deaths and 284,886,081 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 73,449,185, India has the second most with 40,085,116 cases and Brazil third with 24,334,072.