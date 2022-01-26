Migration crisis: 12 people force PL-BY border, Belarusian services shooting

“Yesterday, on 25.01. 12 people tried to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. They were citizens of Lebanon, Iraq and Syria. They were detained at the Polish Border Guard post in Narewka,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“At night, at the Czeremcha section of the Polish Border Guard, Belarusian soldiers fired several shots with long guns at the sight of Polish patrols,” the Border Guard added.

Furthermore, the construction of a border barrier began on Tuesday with the mounting of concrete pylons in the ground, the Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said.

The 5.5-meter-high barrier will stretch over 186 kilometres and will cost approximately EUR 260 mln. The barrier is to be operational by June.

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.