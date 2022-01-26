COVID-19: record-breaking number of cases around Europe

As the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant Omicron begins to dominate infection rates in the world, record breaking numbers of cases emerge. Countries with a recent record number of daily COVID-19 infections include Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary and Portugal.

The Czech Republic

The Czech Republic, battling the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, has recorded 39,614 new COVID-19 infections, its highest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s figure is the week’s second daily record, after 30,367 infections found on Monday in a country of 10.7 million people, which is bracing for an expected peak in Omicron infections this month.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria reported 12,399 COVID-19 infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, dominated by the more contagious Omicron variant.

The country’s population is one of the least vaccinated in the European Union, less than 30 percent of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated. Bulgaria’s tally of infections exceeds 903,000, with 32,869 deaths since the pandemic began.

France

France recorded 501,635 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Tuesday, the most since the outbreak began in the country. The number of hospitalised patients exceeded 30,000 for the first time since late 2020.

There are now 30,189 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals, with 3,842 new admissions in the last 24 hours, approaching the peak recorded in November 2020.

Hospitals also recorded 364 deaths from COVID-19 with the number of coronavirus victims since the start of the epidemic having risen to 129,489.



In France 53.8 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (i.e. 79.9 percent of the population). There are 52.5 million (i.e. 77.9 percent of the population) fully vaccinated individuals. In addition, 34.3 million people have already received a booster dose.

In France 53.8 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine. Photo: PAP/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Portugal

The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is intensifying in Portugal, with the number of daily infections returning to a record high of 58,000 during the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday, pointing to the highest number of deaths during the fifth wave.

The ministry noted that a similar level of daily infections had been recorded twice before in the second half of January, but pointed out that the number of daily infections dropped over the weekend and on Monday.

The health ministry estimates that a total of 2.31 million coronavirus infections have already been confirmed in Portugal while the total number of COVID-19 fatalities has already exceeded 19,600.

Portugal’s medical services said they were vaccinating an average of 70,000 to 80,000 people per day with a booster dose during the second half of January.

Hungary

Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to a record 20,174 on Wednesday, but the number of patients treated in hospital has remained at a relatively low level.

In a country of 10 million, 41,087 people have died of COVID-19. There are 3,145 coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 164 on ventilators, the government said.

Russia

Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads, authorities said. New daily cases jumped to 74,692, up from 67,809 a day earlier. The government SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus task force also reported 657 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 359,561,245 coronavirus cases, 5,635,677 deaths and 284,881,418 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.