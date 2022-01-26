Tennis: Iga Świątek advances to Australian Open semi-finals

On Wednesday Polish tennis player Iga Świątek defeated lower-ranked Estonian Kaia Kanepi (4:6, 7:6, 6:3), after a very tough match, and advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open Grand Slam. The 20-year-old 2020 French Open winner managed to temper her emotions and rally from a set and a break down in brutal heat to overpower the Estonian.

Poland’s best female tennis player will now meet 27th-seeded Danielle Collins of the US, who earlier defeated Alize Cornet 7:5 6:1, for a place in Saturday’s final at Melbourne Park.

In their first career meeting, the Polish tennis player wasted breakpoint chances in each of her Estonian rival’s first three service games, giving her a chance in the seventh game to edge ahead.

In the ninth game, that lasted 16 minutes Świątek saved four setpoints, but could not stop Kaia Kanepi from eventually taking her ninth opportunity for the set after another lengthy game.

“In the first set I had so many breakpoints, I felt like I missed my chances because she broke me on her first breakpoint,” the Polish athlete said on court.

“I was pretty annoyed. That was a mistake because I should have been focused on the future, on the next ball,” she added.

Kaia Kanepi and Iga Świątek embrace after their match. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 36-year-old Estonian appeared to be winning, with her frustrated opponent slapping herself and slamming her racquet on court.

The Estonian did most of the damage with her powerful double-handed backhand, leaving Iga Świątek rooted to the spot and watching helplessly as the winners screamed past.

The comeback

But the 2020 Roland Garros champion, who committed 12 double faults in the match, regained her composure and raised her level in a second set tiebreaker to level the contest at 1:1.

The Polish tennis player suffered two more breaks in the decider but managed to break 115th-ranked Kanepi four times, sealing the three-hour contest on her second match point when the Estonian sent a backhand wide for her 62nd unforced error.

“I am really glad that I have my voice because I was shouting so loud,” Iga Świątek said.