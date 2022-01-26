World News 25.01: EU-US talks, Poland joins Eurocorps as framework state

The talks between the US President Joe Biden and EU leaders over Ukraine developments, growing tensions between the West and Russia, Poland joining Eurocorps as its framework member, another blow for the Moscow opposition and Alexei Navalny were among the topics of the latest World News episode.

Following the talks between Joe Biden and several European leaders about the Russia-Ukraine tensions, Polish President Andrzej Duda declared there was no immediate danger to Poland.

The talks concerned not only the ongoing crisis regarding Ukraine, but also broader issues related to European security, including energy security and gas supplies in the face of the threat of conflict.

Poland joins Eurocorps as framework member



The day after the meeting, Poland was also officially incorporated into the multinational Eurocorps as its sixth framework member. It is a multinational rapid reaction command corps based in Strasbourg. Its tasks include planning and conducting operations for international organisations such as the EU, NATO and the United Nations.

Tensions between the US and Russia grow



With the looming Russian aggression on Ukraine and China-Taiwan military tensions increasing, the United States is facing an extremely complex geopolitical situation. The coming weeks and months will be a test of Joe Biden’s competence, as domestic criticism of his administration is ramping up.

Crisis between the West and Russia is intensifying as the latter has implied its readiness to deploy its nuclear arsenal closer to the US borders. This can be understood as a way of trying to discourage the United States and its NATO allies from providing further military support to Ukraine. The implied threat of using nuclear weapons is yet another aggressive step taken by the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba asked Germany to allow weapons to be transported over its territory. Berlin has so far refused to follow in the footsteps of the United States, United Kingdom and the Baltic States in supplying military equipment to Kyiv, while the threat of a Russian invasion keeps growing.

Kremlin bans Navalny’s organisation



The Kremlin continues its oppressive policy towards the opposition. Russian jailed oppositionist, Alexei Navalny, has been added to the country’s register of terrorists and extremists. Navalny’s organisation is now officially banned and anyone who is found to be cooperating with it could now face prosecution.

Retaliation for Turów?



The Polish government wants to inspect whether the Czechs are complying with international law with regards to a Czech CSM coal mine located near the border with Poland. This would be a response to the ongoing dispute between the Poles and the Czechs over a Polish coal-mine that, according to the Czechs, lowers groundwater levels in Czech towns located nearby.

Watch the latest episode of World News to familiarise yourself with those and other pieces of news from around the globe.