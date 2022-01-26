Czech gov’t to deal with draft agreement regarding Turów mine

The Czech government will deal with the national draft agreement for the Polish lignite mine Turów on Wednesday. The country’s authorities are to refer to two issues that have not been resolved during ministerial negotiations with Poland – compensation and the supervision time by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over the future agreement.

The Cabinet of Petr Fiala is also to decide whether any further negotiations conducted so far by the climate and environment ministers will be handed to the prime ministers of both countries.

According to the information available so far about the differences between the sides’ expectations, the Czechs are demanding EUR 50 mln for the damages caused by the operation of the mine while the Poles are willing to offer EUR 40 mln.

The issue of the CJEU’s supervision over the future agreement is also pending. The Czech side wants it to last 10 years and the updated version of the Polish proposal mentions two years of surveillance.

The Czech Prime Minister confirmed that the conclusion of the agreement will result in the Czech Republic withdrawing the complaint filed by Prague with the CJEU in February 2021.

Almost a year-long dispute

At the end of February 2021, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the Turów mine’s harmfulness to the environment to the CJEU, together with a request to apply the so-called interim measures, i.e. an order to suspend production.

On May 21, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining at Turów until a substantive decision was made.

On September 20, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the EU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision, imposing a EUR 500,000 daily penalty on Poland for non-implementation of interim measures and failure to stop lignite mining at Turów.

As reported recently by the European Commission, it has not received any money yet. Poland states that it could not shut down the facility because the action would have left thousands of neighbouring households without power in winter.