Families of the fallen servicemen will get support from Saby – Kenges Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova

The Saby Charitable Foundation provided financial assistance to the families of law enforcement officers who died during the operation against rioters and marauders.

The Saby charity founders, Kenges Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen and shares the irreparable loss.

“We will always remember the heroic feat of our policemen who defended and protected the civilian population during the tragic events. Thanks to the courage and selfless performance of duty by the deceased policemen, Kazakhstan has returned to a peaceful life,” Aselle Tasmagambetova, President of the Saby Foundation, expresses gratitude to the fallen heroes.

Saby is the oldest national private charity foundation in Kazakhstan. It is founded by Kenges Rakishev, a businessmen, and his wife Aselle Tasmagambetova, a social activist and philanthropist.