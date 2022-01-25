Paris, Berlin intend to work on de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine

After a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, French President Emmanuel Macron assured that Paris and Berlin would intensify their efforts to de-escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The head of the German government, in turn, maintained his position on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine.

Both politicians stressed their support for Ukraine in a joint news conference on Tuesday in Berlin and reiterated their position that Russia would pay a high price if it attacked its neighbour.

The two leaders were speaking ahead of the resumption of the so-called “Normandy format” talks, with political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany set to meet in Paris on Wednesday. They also discussed the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and joint work on the Fit for 55 climate package.

Mr Macron told journalists that he would seek clarification over Russia’s intentions towards Ukraine in a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Germany will not supply arms

Berlin has refused to follow other Western countries in sending Kyiv weapons to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion. Mr Scholz upheld this position.

The military aid from an airplane delivered from the US to Ukraine, at the International Airport Boryspil outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: PAP/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

“We have done a great deal to actively support economic development and democratic development in Ukraine,” said Olaf Scholz, adding that there were historical reasons for Germany’s refusal to send lethal weapons to war zones.

He reiterated that Moscow would have to pay a “high price” in the event of further escalation of tensions. “If the territorial integrity of Ukraine is violated, Russia must take into account the consequences. But perhaps we will be able to resolve this conflict through diplomatic channels,” said the chancellor

Russia denies that it is planning to invade Ukraine but is demanding legally binding security guarantees from the US and NATO.