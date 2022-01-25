World’s most expensive telescope reaches target location

After 30 years of work by NASA scientists, the James Webb Space Telescope has reached its final orbit 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. Starting from May 2022, studying planets outside the solar system for signs of life will be possible.

The telescope was designed to view the earliest stages of the universe and will now follow an orbital path around a gravity point in space called Lagrange Point Two, about 1.5 million kilometres or 0.01 au (astronomical units – the distance between Earth and the Sun) from our planet.

James Webb Space Telescope was launched on December 25, 2021. Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

The telescope’s observations in full readiness are scheduled to begin in early summer 2022, and the first images from the telescope will be available in approximately three weeks.

The most expensive telescope



The James Webb Space Telescope project was carried out by NASA in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency. The telescope was launched on December 25, 2021 from the cosmodrome in French Guiana using the European Ariane 5 rocket.

It is the largest and most expensive (USD 10 bn) telescope sent into space. Its mirror diameter is 6.5 metres, and has infrared observation tools. It has been dubbed by some as the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.