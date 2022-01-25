Polish ambassador to EU vows bloc’s severe response to Russian aggression

Andrzej Sadoś, who represented Poland at the meeting, told reporters that "Russia's aggressive behaviour is a kind of catalyst" when it comes to the member states' position towards the situation in the East, and that this position "is indeed being unified."

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

Poland’s ambassador to the European Union has said that the bloc is considering a number of “severe” sanctions in the event of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A meeting of the EU European affairs ministers was held in Brussels on Tuesday amid rising tensions related to the increased presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

Asked about possible sanctions to be launched against Moscow, he said that various options were being prepared in the EU, whose activation would depend on whether the Russian side would continue to act aggressively.

“Are these options severe? In my opinion, they are very severe,” Sadoś said.