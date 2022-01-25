EU works on scenarios regarding potential sanctions on Russia: official

Various scenarios regarding sanctions on Russia are being prepared in the EU, the implementation of which would depend on whether the Kremlin would continue to act aggressively, said the Permanent Representative of Poland to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś.

Putin wants old spheres of influence to return: British PM

What Vladimir Putin basically wants is to go back to the old system of spheres of influence, and it is not just Ukraine that he has his eye on, the…

see more

On Tuesday, the meeting of ministers for European affairs was held in Brussels. Poland was represented by Andrzej Sadoś. He told journalists that the position of the Member States on the situation in the East is being unified.

“The aggressive behaviour of the Russian side is a kind of catalyst when it comes to the position of the Member States, which is indeed standardised,” he stressed.

The representatives of the EU countries once again presented their position in which they highlighted the potential consequences that Russia would suffer if it decides to continue its aggressive actions towards Ukraine.

In the opinion of Mr Sadoś, the sanctions would be “very severe”.