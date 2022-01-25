Poland not only recipient of security but also its warranty: Def Min

By increasing our involvement in Eurocorps (EC), we show that Poland is not only a recipient of security, but also its warranty, said the Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak following Tuesday’s ceremony welcoming the country as the sixth framework state of the Eurocorps in Strasbourg.

He assessed that the development of command capabilities, including high-level rapid response, is necessary to ensure readiness and ability to respond to all potential threats that the Eurocorps countries may confront.

Mr Błaszczak pointed out that Eurocorps cooperates with both NATO and the EU, which was “one of the main arguments, as a result of which Poland decided to join this project.”

“Taking into account the current security situation in the east and at the same time taking into account the obvious conclusion of how significant the fragility of stability beyond the eastern flank is, it is also important to remember where the main threat comes from, what the main challenge to European structures and NATO is,” the minister stated.

He said that Poland will delegate a “significant” number of soldiers to the Eurocorps.

A badge of the Eurocorps on the shoulder of a German soldier at the Eurocorps barracks in Strasbourg, France. Photo: PAP arch./EPA/Patrick Seeger

According to Mr Błaszczak, it is “a sign of Poland’s commitment and a practical contribution to Euro-Atlantic security.”

Quick response forces

Eurocorps is a multinational rapid reaction command corps based in Strasbourg. Its tasks include planning and conducting operations for international organisations such as the EU, NATO and the United Nations. Established in 1992 by France and Germany, it began operating in 1993.

The framework states of the Eurocorps – deciding on the tasks, structure and future of this formation – include, in addition to the founding countries, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, and now Poland. Associated countries – with limited obligations and rights – are Austria, Greece, Italy, Turkey and Romania. .

Currently, the Polish contingent consists of over 60 soldiers. Polish military personnel will soon take up several command positions in the Headquarters, and in the years 2023-2025, the Polish general will act as commander of the Eurocorps.