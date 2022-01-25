Wheelchair-bound six-year-old finally walks after ‘miracle’ treatment at Warsaw clinic

After weeks of intensive therapy and surgery at the Paley European Institute in Warsaw, Arabella Green was able to take the first steps in her life.

William Green

A six-year-old Scottish girl has taken her first steps after a pioneering operation in Poland means she can now walk for the first time in her life.

Arabella Green was told she would spend her life in a wheelchair after being born with a rare condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) – a condition which causes joints to become fixed in bent or straightened position, restricting movement.

Doting parents William and Catherine were desperate for Arabella (known as Ella) to have surgery in Poland after being told by doctors in Scotland there was nothing they could do.

After Catherine tragically took her own life in March 2021, William began a crowdfunding page to raise the £125,000 needed for Ella to have the operation.

But after hearing about media coverage of the family’s plight, Dr David Feldman at the Paley European Institute in Warsaw where Ella was to have her operation got in touch with William and agreed to reduce the surgery by £75,000.

Posting on social media, Dr Feldman said: when doctors in Scotland said there was nothing that could be done for Arabella, her mom Cat refused to believe it and instead made it her mission to find a solution to help her daughter.

“Cat reached out to me over Facebook, and made an appointment for Arabella to see me and my team at the Paley European Institute in Warsaw, Poland.

“Knowing there was hope, Cat and Arabella returned to doctors in Scotland, yet they were still met with resistance. Sadly, the stress of her daughter’s situation was overwhelming for Cat.

“Now, William, Arabella’s dad, has vowed that his daughter will walk and he will do everything in his power to make it happen.

“My team and I have every intention of making Arabella’s wish to walk come true.”

Arriving in October 2021 and remaining there over Christmas, Ella underwent 12 weeks of intensive rehabilitation and physiotherapy with the dedicated nurses as she built up her muscles and learned to walk.

Following her operation in January, Annabella was able to walk for the very first time.

Posting on social media, dad William said: “Ella is now up on her feet and taking steps, we travel back to Poland the Paley European institute for 6 weeks intensive physiotherapy to give her the best outcome in life.

“I thank everyone who has supported and donated to help my daughter . She has defied all odds and deserves a medal for the pain she’s endured .

“She is an inspiration to many and continues to amaze with her strength and the will to never give up.”

Arabella will return to Warsaw next month for a second operation and a further six weeks of physiotherapy.