Putin wants old spheres of influence to return: British PM

What Vladimir Putin basically wants is to go back to the old system of spheres of influence, and it is not just Ukraine that he has his eye on, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the UK and other NATO allies must be careful not to give Russia justification to invade Ukraine.

At the same time he highlighted that no NATO allies were willing to send large numbers of troops to fight in Ukraine.

Harsh economic sanctions in case of invasion



Instead, he suggested that NATO should react firmly in terms of economic sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine, adding that unity in the West would help deter Russian

aggression.

“We have to calculate and calibrate what we do very carefully and I think building a strong package of economic sanctions, continuing to supply defensive weaponry, and all the other things that we are doing – that is the right package,” the PM stressed.

In this context, he said he was discussing banning Russia from the Swift global payments system with the United States.

“There is no doubt that that would be a very potent weapon,” he stated.

According to Mr Johnson, the British government would soon set out more details on possible future sanctions for Russia.