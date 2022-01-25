PM unhappy with Germany stopping Estonia from giving arms to Ukraine

Albert Zawada/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has criticised Germany’s decision to stop Estonia from providing German-made weapons to Ukraine.

Berlin has refused to grant permits for weapons of German origin to be exported to Ukraine, despite the growing threat of invasion by Russia.

“I observe with concern the situation in Ukraine and the reactions of our neighbours from Germany in the face of the threat from Russia,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in a Facebook post.

“It’s a great disappointment to see Germany suspend permits for the supply of weapons from Estonia to a nation preparing to defend itself against an aggressor.”

Morawiecki appeared to link the move to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, saying that “the black scenario, of which Poland has been warning for a long time, is coming true.”

“The construction of Nord Stream 2, Russia’s gas blackmail, involved billions invested by Putin in Europe, as well as the money ‘invested’ by former politicians and lobbyists; it gives him the tools to terrorise European countries, one by one,” Morawiecki wrote.

The prime minister also said that “Poland has been consistently opposing new acts of aggression carried out by Russia,” and that Poland had always supported Ukrainian freedom, democracy, security and the right of the Ukrainian people to make decisions regarding the fate of their nation.

The prime minister wrote that Poland had always supported, and would continue to support, Ukraine’s integration with Europe and the West.

“No economic and energy-related interests of any European country can be seen as a reason for aggression against our neighbour,” Morawiecki wrote.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine in what Western states fear is the precursor to a new assault on the former Soviet republic. Russia denies it is planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands is not met.