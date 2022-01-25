LOT monitoring situation in Ukraine

Leszek Szymański/PAP

LOT Polish Airlines is following the situation in Ukraine closely and will change its service to the country if advised to do so by the civil aviation authorities.

The Polish flag carrier operates flights to Kyiv, Lwow, and Odessa, but its services are under threat due to the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are closely observing current developments. Any decisions concerning changes to the flight schedule will be taken in accordance with the guidelines of the civil aviation authorities,” LOT’s press office told PAP.

The Polish carrier added that this week it was going to operate, on average, seven round trips a day to its Ukrainian destinations.

On Monday, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported that four European airlines (Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and KLM) had changed their flight schedules so that their crew members would not spend the night in Kyiv due to safety concerns.