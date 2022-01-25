UN Refugee Agency declares readiness to help Ukraine if needed

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it is keeping a close eye on escalating tension over Russia’s build-up of troops on the Ukraine border and is ready to help in case conflict causes a displacement of refugees.

“We are calling for calm, for all actors to try to ratchet down the tensions,” Matthew Saltmarsh, the UNHCR’s spokesperson told a UN briefing.

“We are talking to partners about contingency plans. We have the ability to move in supplies if needed,” he stressed.

Ukraine and Western states believe that Moscow’s military buildup of over 100,000 Russian soldiers deployed along Ukraine’s border is designed to exert pressure on Kyiv and supporting states. Military experts, Western governments and officials are speaking of a viable risk of Russian aggression.