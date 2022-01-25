Poland will not support EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ plan in its current form

Poland will oppose the European Union’s “Fit for 55” environmental package if it is not adjusted, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Fit for 55 refers to the EU’s target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.

Piotr Mueller told Polish Radio 24: “If it stays in its current form, then Poland will absolutely not support it.”

He said that the present shape of the programme would mean “very high additional costs for poor people, for persons in the middle-class and for Polish entrepreneurs.”

Poland was, at the moment, he added, in the process of building a coalition of countries which want to reject some of the aspects of the plan.

“This is, obviously, not a simple process, because in many areas these decisions are made through a qualified majority of votes and Poland has no veto in them,” he said. “However, in certain areas we can, in fact, apply this type of a blockade.”