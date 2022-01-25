Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to list of ‘terrorists and extremists’

Russia’s state financial monitoring agency has added the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a handful of his allies to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” records showed on Tuesday.

Lyubov Sobol, one of Mr Navalny’s allies, was also entered on the list with two of the oppositionist’s other associates – Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov having been put on it earlier this month.

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service also demanded that Mr Navalny’s brother Oleg be given a real prison sentence in place of a one-year suspended sentence handed to him last year. A Russian court gave the man a one-year suspended sentence last August for inciting people to break COVID-19 restrictions. He had been detained in January 2021 as part of a broad crackdown on his brother’s allies.

Mr Navalny, 45, who is known as President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critic, is currently serving two-and-a-half years in prison for parole violations related to a fraud case he claims was politically motivated.

The assasination attempt

Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last year for medical treatment after being poisoned in Siberia with what Western experts concluded was the military nerve agent Novichok.