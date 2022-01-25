Migration crisis: 17 people force PL-BY border, border barrier construction launched

“On 24.01. 17 people tried to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. At the Polish Border Guard post in Narewka, a group of 14 people crossed the concertina and came to the Polish side – they were detained, including 11 nationals from Iran, two Lebanese nationals and a Syrian national,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“At the Polish Border Guard post in Czeremcha three citizens of Ghana were detained at the border,” the Border Guard added.

W dn.24.01 gr.🇵🇱🇧🇾próbowało nielegalnie przekroczyć 17 os.

Na odcinku #PSGNarewka grupa 14 os.przecięła concertinę i przeszła na stronę🇵🇱- zostali zatrzymani, to 11 ob.Iranu, 2 ob.Libanu i ob.Syrii.

Na odcinku #PSGCzeremcha zatrzymano przy granicy 3 ob. Ghany.#NaStraży pic.twitter.com/8Z6jxVgZZt

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) January 25, 2022

Furthermore, The construction of a border barrier began on Tuesday with the mounting of concrete pylons in the ground, the Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said.

The 5.5-meter-high barrier will stretch over 186 kilometres and will cost approximately EUR 260 mln. The barrier is to be operational as of June.

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.