Poland reports 36,995 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 252 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 36,995 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 252 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 29,100 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 14,153 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 13,675 recorded the day prior, including 1,164 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,710 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 946,658 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,866,914 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 50,795,046 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,608,106 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 9,435,658 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.