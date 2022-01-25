Poland not in any danger says president

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said the Russia-Ukraine crisis poses no threat to Poland at the moment.

Duda made the statement on Monday night after a video conference on the crisis with Joe Biden, the US president, and EU and Nato leaders.

Russia had deployed over 100,000 troops to its border with Ukraine, fuelling fears that it intends to launch an attack on its western neighbour.

“Of course, the movements of Russian troops as well as the developments on the Russian political and media stage are being observed, and everybody is aware of this, but, for the time being, everything is occuring on the other side,” Duda said.

“There is no indication that Poland is in danger at this time,” the president told reporters.

The president also emphasized the unity of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“One can be sure of the unity of Nato as far as its most important members are concerned,” the president said, following the video conference.

According to the president, the talks focused on various scenarios and on possible EU and Nato responses to any aggression against Ukraine or in any other place.

Duda announced that he would convene a meeting of the National Security Council (RBN) on Friday, in order to share his knowledge about the current situation “with the most important participants of the Polish political scene.”

The RBN, an advisory body to the president, is composed of the Sejm and Senate speakers, the prime minister, the ministers of defence, internal affairs and foreign affairs, as well as, heads of parliamentary caucuses and clubs.