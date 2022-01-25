The moment of truth in relations with Germany has arrived: Ukrainian FM

A moment of truth has come in relations between Ukraine and Germany, according to Kyiv’s Foreign Ministry head, Dmytro Kuleba quoted by the European Pravda portal on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister told ICTV that Germany had done a lot for Ukraine since 2014, including in terms of sanctions against Russia, the Ukrainian economy and support for political reforms.

“But every crisis leads to a moment of truth in relations. And now with Germany, we have entered a moment of truth on several fundamentally important security issues and the future of Ukraine as an independent state and Euro-Atlantic security in general,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed.

He added that the main issues are connected with the support of sanctions against Russia, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine.

“There is the issue of Germany allowing third countries to transfer weapons. There is the issue of Germany’s permission for Ukraine to buy weapons through the NATO system. These are the issues in which, in our opinion, there can be no question of Germany blocking anything,” Mr Kuleba emphasised.

The minister also referred to the evacuation of the families of diplomats of four embassies in Kyiv (USA, UK, Australia, Germany), assessing it as a premature decision. “There are no objective, real reasons for this at the moment. I don’t want to downplay the situation, the degree of the threat, the degree of the prospects of its development, but everything should be done at the right time and should be thought through,” he stated.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said that there are a total of 129 diplomatic missions in Ukraine, including consulates in regions bordering Russia, which do not evacuate.

The minister also commented on a project by a group of Russian parliamentarians who want to recognize the independence of two pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine – the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. According to Foreign Minister Kuliba, the project is meant to destabilise the situation. The minister doubts that the Kremlin will recognise the independence of the self-styled republics shortly.