Spanish MEP Esteban Pons should be excluded from mission to Poland: PiS MEP

MEP Esteban González Pons’ words about Poland are scandalous. For his statement, he should be excluded from the mission to Poland. It is an attempt to put pressure on democratically elected authorities according to PiS MEPs Beata Mazurek and Jadwiga Wiśniewska.

Pons’ statement

In early February, MEPs led by Spanish MEP Esteban Gonzalez Pons (EPP) will travel to Poland “to investigate the illegal surveillance of the opposition using Pegasus”.

Spanish MEP Esteban González Pons, who is to lead the European Parliament mission, gave an interview to Euractiv.pl in which he said that “we will try to help Polish society change the authorities that do not seem to be good for Poland.”

Polish MEPs reaction

“These words are scandalous. He is already accusing, although he has not yet checked anything. Here in the EP, the political majority will do everything to hit the Polish government and parliamentary majority. No one should meet with the EP mission in Poland, and Pons himself should be excluded from it for this statement,” MEP Beata Mazurek from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group told the Polish Press Agency.



“This statement shows the real intentions of the EP. It is not about collecting data (fact-finding mission), but about trying to put pressure on democratically elected authorities. MEP Pons should be dismissed from his mission to Poland for his anti-democratic statements. It can be assumed that the theses of the report on the mission to Poland were prepared in advance and that the mission itself is just a pretext for another blow against Poland,” MEP Jadwiga Wiśniewska (ECR) stressed.

She added that Mr Pons’ statement shows that “facts don’t matter at all, what counts is the predetermined version.”

“One can also assume that Pons is inspired by his colleague Donald Tusk, who is the head of the EPP, which is the party to which Pons belongs. As you can see, the ‘foreign’ scenario is being meticulously implemented. This is an embarrassment for the European Parliament and a serious breach of the principle according to which EU politicians do not interfere in the internal affairs of member states. Off-track attacks on Poland and threats of withholding funds, which are against EU law, should have no place in a supposedly democratic EU institution,” the MEP emphasised.

“The mission will probably be followed by another debate full of lies hitting Poland and another slanderous resolution will be prepared. We can assume that its content is already ready and regardless of the facts it will be voted by the aggressive liberal-left majority in the EP”. – Wiśniewska concluded.

The Spanish MEP’s words were previously criticised by, among others, the deputy head of the Foreign Ministry, Paweł Jabłoński, who pointed out that the statement “leaves no doubt: the goal of the observation mission he is heading is not to investigate the facts, but to change power in Poland”. He noted that “Pons should be dismissed”.