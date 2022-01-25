COVID-19: 36,995 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 36,995 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,584,360 including 613,349 still active. The number of active cases increased from 581,561 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 252 new fatalities – 63 from COVID-19 alone and 189 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 104,097.

According to the ministry, 946,658 people are quarantined and 3,866,914 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 581,561 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Tuesday a total of 50,795,046 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,608,106 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,164 out of 2,710 available.

COVID-19 global data

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 355,903,302 coronavirus cases, 5,624,346 deaths and 282,412,541 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 72,958,690, India has the second most with 39,799,202 cases and Brazil third with 24,134,946.