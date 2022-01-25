North Korea carries out another missile test: report

“North Korea fired what appeared to be two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast earlier on Tuesday,” the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported, citing military sources, days after a flurry of ballistic missile tests.

North Korea suggests it may resume nuclear, missile tests

According to the agency, South Korea’s military is assessing the launches to determine the nature of the projectiles. The office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately have

confirmation of the report.

Cruise missile launches by the North are not banned under UN sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, which has defied international condemnation and conducted four rounds of

ballistic missile tests, the last on January 17.

”North Korean leader feels ignored”

The US daily “New York Times” estimates that the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, feels ignored by the authorities in Washington and wants to wake the administration of US President Joe Biden from “diplomatic slumber” by missile tests.

“The message is clear: the North Korean leader feels ignored and wants to force the Biden administration to reconnect and pay attention to his economically ailing country,” the daily pointed out.