We should impose sanctions on NS2 and increase aid to Ukraine: US Congressman

By announcing a state of heightened readiness for US troops, the administration has shown that it takes the current crisis seriously. However, I believe we should impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2

and increase military aid to Ukraine, Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Mike Quigley, who is a member of the parliamentary panels on Ukraine and Poland, was referring to the Pentagon’s Monday decision to put 8,500 troops in the US on high alert so that they would be able to arrive in Europe faster as part of the NATO

Response Force, if necessary. The Pentagon also hinted that it intends to send additional forces to NATO’s eastern flank countries.

“This move was supposed to show support for Ukraine and our NATO allies. Moreover, it’s also another way to demonstrate to the Kremlin how seriously the United States and our allies are taking this situation,” the congressman representing Chicago emphasised. “This is absolutely the right move by the administration in this period of tensions,” he added.

At the same time, Congressman Quigley noted that the Joe Biden administration should take additional steps, including imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“I continue to believe that in addition to supporting NATO, we should be prepared to take any action necessary to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, including imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and providing more defence assistance to Ukraine,” the politician stressed.

In a recent letter to President Biden, the Congressman, along with pro-Ukrainian politicians from both parties, urged the administration to immediately provide Kiev with drones and anti-ship missiles, among other items. So far, Ukraine has received munitions, Javelin anti-tank kits and Stinger portable anti-aircraft kits, among other items, as part of the latest military aid package.

A draft of additional sanctions on pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 was rejected in the Senate in January by a majority vote of Democratic senators. A broad package of severe economic sanctions – including those against NS2 – dubbed the “mother of all sanctions” is currently being negotiated in the chamber. Most Democrats, however, want the restrictions to be imposed only if Russia’s aggression against Ukraine resumes, so as not to lose the “deterrence factor,” while most Republicans take the position that at least some of the sanctions should be imposed now to communicate firmness to the Kremlin.