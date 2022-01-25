US, European leaders discuss eastern affairs

During Monday’s video conference between the US president and the leaders of European countries, including Poland, the politicians discussed joint efforts to deter Russia from resuming aggression and to strengthen NATO security. They also expressed their hope for the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict to be resolved diplomatically.

US reduces staff of embassy in Kyiv amid risk of Russian aggression

see more

As reported by the White House, “The leaders underscored their shared desire for a diplomatic resolution to the current tensions and reviewed recent engagements with Russia in multiple formats.”

They also “discussed their joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression towards Ukraine

, including preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia for such actions as well as to reinforce security on NATO’s eastern flank.”

President Joe Biden himself stated after the meeting that there was “total unanimity” during the talks.

The video conference was attended by, in addition to the US President Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen (The head of the European Commission), Charles Michel (the Head of the European Council), Emmanuel Macron (French President), Olaf Scholz (German Chancellor), Mario Draghi (Italian PM), Jens Stoltenberg (NATO Secretary General), Andrzej Duda (Polish President) and Boris Johnson (UK’s PM).

”there is no threat to Polish security”

The Polish President reported that the talks concerned not only the ongoing crisis regarding Ukraine, but also broader issues related to European security, including energy security and gas supplies in the face of the threat of conflict.

He also pointed to the unity of NATO, adding that nothing at the moment clearly indicates that there is a threat to Poland’s security.