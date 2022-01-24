Pentagon puts 8,500 troops on alert to deploy to Europe at very short notice

Through the mouth of Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the US military said on Monday it has put up to 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe, potentially at very short notice, should NATO activate a rapid response force.

The potential deployment would also take place “if other situations develop” in connection with tensions over Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders.

Mr Kirby stressed that no decision had yet been made on whether to deploy the troops and that any such deployment would separate from intra-European movements of US troops to NATO’s eastern flank, to reassure nervous allies.

[email protected]: @SecDef has placed a range of units in the United States on heightened preparedness to deploy, which increases our readiness to provide forces if @NATO should activate the NATO Response Force. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/DxCpFo2vqg

— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) January 24, 2022

“What this is about is reassurance to our NATO allies,” Mr Kirby said, adding that no troops are intended for deployment to Ukraine itself.

The Pentagon spokesperson said it was at Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recommendation to President Joe Biden that the number of troops put on alert for potential deployment to Europe amounted up to 8,500. The rally-up was undertaken in light of signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not de-escalating his military pressure on Ukraine.

“We’ve always said we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank, and those conversations and discussions have certainly been part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts now for several weeks,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.