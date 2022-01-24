Republicans urge Pentagon to speed up sales of Abrams tanks to Poland

Leading Republican congressmen from the Armed Forces commission called on the Pentagon to accelerate the approval of the sale of M1A2 Abrams tanks to Poland. As they stated in the published letter, a quicker decision on this issue would send a signal “to both NATO and the Kremlin.”

The letter is written by senior Republicans on the armed forces and intelligence committees, Mike Rogers and Mike Turner, and Congresswoman Lisa McClain.

“This application (for approval) has been delayed since the summer of 2021 and we believe that it should be accelerated as much as possible to help deter Russian aggression,” stressed the Republicans.

According to the congress members in question, accelerating the sale of 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks “would send an important signal to both NATO and the Kremlin, especially when Russia is gathering forces around Ukraine.”

“Besides, equipping Poland with M1A2 tanks would help to replace Soviet-era equipment in the structure of Polish forces, thereby strengthening interoperability with US and NATO forces, and at the same time strengthening the American industrial base,” they wrote.

The Polish government declared interest to buy 250 American tanks already last year, and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak stated that the first batch of machines should be delivered to Poland in 2022. The tanks are manufactured by General Dynamics at a plant in Lima, Ohio.