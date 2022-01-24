World News 24.01: Scenarios for war, Belarus in equation last-minute arms for Ukraine

We start off this episode of World News with US President Joe Biden who will convene with European allies to discuss the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, then we move onto other topics including Poland’s MFA declaring complete preparedness to offer aid to Ukraine in case of an armed conflict with Russia, which is also something that we discuss with tonight’s guest professor Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski.

Pentagon puts 8,500 troops on alert to deploy to Europe at very short notice

Through the mouth of Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the US military said on Monday it has put up to 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy…

We preview President Biden video conference with the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland later tonight. The heads of the European Commission and the European Council will also participate, along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Meanwhile, the Polish Ministry of Foreign affairs declared that Poland was completely prepared to offer aid to Ukraine. The head of the Polish National Security Bureau has announced, however, that there was no chance of sending Polish troops to Ukraine, as Kyiv has not even asked for such assistance. The Polish side reiterated that this was also NATO’s position on the matter.

As the videoconference with President Biden and the European officials takes place, the US Embassy in Kyiv organises the evacuation of its diplomatic staff and their families as the threat of war looms. So far, the US and the UK have decided to evacuate non-essential personnel and families of diplomatic staff from the territory of Ukraine beginning this week, as no diplomatic solution to the potential conflict has been reached.

Recently Belarus has seen massive imports of Russian soldiers and military equipment. Officially, Russians are holding joint military drills there. Is it possible that the threat to Ukraine’s border integrity will come from the North?

The EU has pledged a significant financial package to support Ukraine, to the tune of EUR 1.2 billion. The assistance follows an increasing number of NATO states starting to supply weapons and funds to Kyiv in light of the possible Russian invasion.

If Russia is to invade Ukraine, sooner or later it will have to install a puppet government to do the Kremlin’s bidding in the country. The UK’s Foreign Office has unveiled a plan by Russia to install a new, pro-Russian government. It is yet another possible scenario of just how far president Putin will go to reclaim Russian dominance over the still democratic state.

Recent days have shown that Japan is willing to support the US-led coalition in order to help Ukraine and Taiwan — both militarily and politically. The Japanese Prime Minister assured that the Land of the Cherry Blossom would be fully behind the United States — on taking strong action in response to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Furthermore, the US and Japan have recently conducted joint military drills that relate to Chinese threats towards Taiwan — and threats posed by the hermit kingdom of North Korea.

As the world struggles with a backlash resulting from Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, the WHO Regional Director for Europe announced that we are entering a new phase in the pandemic — with plausible hope for stabilisation.

Two people were killed, including the suspect, and three were wounded in a fatal shooting that took place in the German town of Heidelberg. Large police forces were deployed to the area, the gunman allegedly took his own life.

Initially, four people were injured in a shooting in the German town of Heidelberg. The gunman entered a lecture hall of the local university and opened fire at a crowd of people. According to the local police spokesperson, large police forces were deployed to the area and the gunman apparently acted alone. While one of those wounded died after being hospitalised, the state of the remaining victims is stable. So far motives of the attack remain unknown. The University in Heidelberg, founded in the 14th century is the oldest university in Germany.

In memory of those who fought for Poland in the January Uprising. Those who lived to see the country regaining its independence, went on to be honoured and revered by the II Polish Republic and its people. Now, 159 years after the heroic January Uprising against the Russian yoke, they haven’t been forgotten either… and they will never be forgotten by Poles living today.