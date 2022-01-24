Burkina Faso coup: President Kabore survives says ruling party

In the first coup since 2015, Burkina Faso’s army suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly, closed the country’s borders and ousted President Roch Kabore, who, according to the (still) ruling People’s Movement for Progress party survived an attempted assassination.

The spark for the coup was stricken on Sunday when heavy gunfire flared up at military camps — a spleen-venting on the side of soldiers frustrated with insufficiency of support provided by the state to fight Islamist militants.

“For more than 6 years, our country has been living in insecurity. More than 2500 persons died from Terrorist attacks, and almost 1 million left their villages and their homes… We hope that this situation will bring changes to the country,” Jean, a Burkinabe student abroad, told TVP World.

“What appeared to be a simple mutiny launched by some elements in the army on 23 January is evolving, hour by hour, into a military coup against our hard-fought democracy,” the socialist ruling party People’s Movement for Progress (MPP) said in a statement cited by Reuters.

Burkina Faso's Coup Leader is reportedly Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

He was promoted by President Roch Kabore in December 2021.

President’s whereabouts unknown

The party went on to talk about an aborted attempt to assassinate Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré who has been laying low ever since the Sunday commotion. The sacking of the president’s private residence and the occupation of national TV and radio were also mentioned. As many as three armoured vehicles and soldiers wearing balaclavas were stationed outside the headquarters of the state broadcaster.

Reuters reported that several armoured vehicles belonging to the presidential fleet could be seen near Kabore’s residence on Monday, riddled with bullets. Reportedly one was spattered with blood.

The only potential sign of Mr Kabore staying alive was a tweet from his account. In the message, he called on the mutinous soldiers to lay down their arms. “Our nation is going through difficult moments. We must at this precise moment safeguard our democratic norms,” read the tweet, signed RK. “I invite those who have taken up arms to lay them down in the higher interest of the nation.” Reporting on the message, Reuters could not establish whether it was Mr Kabore himself or someone else tweeting from his account.

Independent sources differ in their take on the potential condition and whereabouts of the ousted Burkinabe president. In the wake of a storm of bullets over the Sunday/Monday night around Mr Kabore’s residence in Ouagadougou, the country’s capital, four security sources and one diplomat told Reuters the president was being detained by the revolting soldiers at an army camp of an undisclosed location.

But then contradictory reports surfaced from two other security sources, including one close to Mr Kabore, saying that he had been taken to a secure location for his own protection.

The mutineers received support from some citizens who came to protest. The expression of the support manifested in the ransacking of the ruling party’s HQ.

In a bid to cool down the heated atmosphere, the government declared a curfew from 20:00 GMT to 05:30 GMT until further notice and closed schools for 48 hours.

African Union condemns, Air France cancels flights

Condemnations of the putsch came from various directions, most notably from the African Union and the West African bloc ECOWAS. Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), an international organisation representing countries and regions where French is a lingua franca or customary language, Louise Mushikiwabo staunchly condemned the “temptation to take power by means of force” and demanded from the mutinous soldiers “to respect the bodily integrity of President Roch Kabore.”

French nationals in Burkina Faso were dissuaded by the French Embassy from going out during the day for non-essential reasons, or at all at night, due to the situation being “quite confusing”.

Scheduled for Monday night, two Air France flights had been cancelled and French schools in the country would remain shut on Monday and Tuesday, according to the French Embassy.

Anger over blood drawn by Islamist militias

What transmogrified into a fully-fledged coup d’etat began as protests that have been unsettling Burkina Faso’s social peace for a couple of months. The frustration was produced by the rising tally of civilian and soldier lives taken by Islamist militias some of whom pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda.

Among other sources of discontent is France, a former colonial power, and thousands of its soldiers deployed in West Africa’s Sahel region to combat exactly the above-mentioned terrorist organisations.

The Islamist militants have been controlling large swathes of land where they implemented the Islamic law according to the harshest and most literary school of Islamic thought — the Hanbaliya. This preference of the strict adherence solely to Quran and the ḥadīth, tales of Prophet Muhammad, stands in contrast to the relatively moderate school of Malikiya that predominates Burkina Faso’s Muslims who themselves constitute 61.5% of the country’s population, according to the 2010 census.

Although being a gold producer, Burkina Faso is one of the region’s worst-off countries, which often became one of the reasons for coups dotting its history. Because of the scarcity of national resources, the Burkinabe army has been finding it difficult to drive out the Islamist militias.

We’re expecting something like this for a long time,” Jean, a Burkinabe student abroad told TVP World. “For more than 6 years, our country has been living in insecurity. More than 2500 persons died from Terrorist attacks, and almost 1 million left their villages and their homes. The government had lost almost one-third of the national territory. Apart from this, there was a situation of general corruption in the government. We hope that this situation will bring changes to the country. We were exhausted with all these things.”