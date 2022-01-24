No evacuations of Polish diplomats from Ukraine – MFA

Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński said in Brussels on Monday evening following a meeting of EU foreign ministers that Poland was not currently planning to evacuate its diplomatic missions from Ukraine.

“We do not see, at the moment, the need to do so,” he pointed out. “Of course, we are monitoring the situation very carefully, because it is very dynamic.”

He added: “The vast majority of countries share Poland’s assessment.”

Earlier on Monday Jabłoński told PAP that Poland would also not evacuate the families of its embassy staff in Kyiv despite the US ordering relatives of its embassy staff to leave.